Trail of Faith in Valdese opens March 1

VALDESE — The Waldensian Trail of Faith in Valdese will open for the 2022 season beginning Tuesday, March 1.

The Trail of Faith offers a 90-minute tour. It will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for self-guided audio tours. Guided tours need to be scheduled two to three days in advance.

The Waldensian Trail of Faith is an 11-acre outdoor museum that tells the history of the Waldensians back to the time of the Apostles. The property contains 15 buildings and monuments recreated in full scale from the Alps of Italy that portray each phase of their journey.

Cost for tours is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $6 for students. The Trail of Faith is at 401 Church St. NW in Valdese. Call 828-874-1893, email trailofffaith1893@gmail.com or find the attraction online at waldensiantrailoffaith.org.