Traffic signal at downtown intersection to be cut off for maintenance work
A new stop sign with a red light has been installed at the intersection of Second Avenue and S. Center Street. The sign will be used to control traffic temporarily while Duke Energy workers make replacements at the other signals.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

The traffic lights at the intersection of Second Avenue NW and S. Center Street will be shut off for about a week as Duke Energy workers replace the pole bases and mast arms.

Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the work was expected to begin on June 24, though Duke workers were awaiting the results of soil sample tests to proceed.

The city has set up a stop signs with flashing lights on S. Center Street to halt traffic on that street while drivers on Second Avenue have the right-of-way, Killian said. The flashers will become operational when the lights are cut off.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

