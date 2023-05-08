HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center and the Downtown Newton Business Association are hosting a seminar and webinar on Tuesday, May 23.

The seminar, which is called “Registering Trademarks and Protecting Brands,” takes place at 6 p.m. at the CVCC Corporate Development Center in Room 110.

In this session, Christopher Dremann, intellectual property attorney, will review what a trademark is and also share with you how you can protect your brand.

This seminar/webinar is for businesses who have questions about trademarks.

There is no cost to attend this seminar/webinar, and registration is recommended. Registration is available at www.ncsbc.net/workshop.aspx?ekey=100430029

For more information on this event, contact Suzanne Wallace, Director of the CVCC Small Business Center, at 828-327-7000 ext. 4917 or email swallace823@cvcc.edu.