Trade plants during event at Hickory library

HICKORY — Books are not the only things shared at the library. If you love plants, join the Hickory Public Library for a houseplant SWAP (Sharing With a Passion).
On Monday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. you’re invited to bring in healthy plants, rooted in dirt or loose cuttings, and be ready to trade with others. Included will be a short conversation about houseplant care and propagation. The event will be at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on the SALT Block.
This SWAP is to celebrate the opening of the Hickory Public Library’s Plant Propagation and Swap Library, part of Hickory Public Library’s developing makerspace.
