 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trade plants during event at Hickory library
0 Comments

Trade plants during event at Hickory library

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Books are not the only things shared at the library. If you love plants, join the Hickory Public Library for a houseplant SWAP (Sharing With a Passion).

On Monday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. you’re invited to bring in healthy plants, rooted in dirt or loose cuttings, and be ready to trade with others. Included will be a short conversation about houseplant care and propagation. The event will be at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on the SALT Block.

This SWAP is to celebrate the opening of the Hickory Public Library’s Plant Propagation and Swap Library, part of Hickory Public Library’s developing makerspace. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazilians clean up in the wake of devastating floods

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert