Trade plants during event at Hickory library

HICKORY — Books are not the only things shared at the library. If you love plants, join the Hickory Public Library for a houseplant SWAP (Sharing With a Passion).

On Monday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. you’re invited to bring in healthy plants, rooted in dirt or loose cuttings, and be ready to trade with others. Included will be a short conversation about houseplant care and propagation. The event will be at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on the SALT Block.