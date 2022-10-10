Trade Alley Art to present its annual juried show

HICKORY — Trade Alley Art announces its annual juried show featuring the works of 60 local artists. Entries can be viewed Oct. 11-28.

Announcement of prizes will be made during the 6–8 p.m. reception on Friday, Oct. 28, with cash awards made for first, second and third places along with two honorable mentions and people’s choice. Judging will be done by Jenna Bailey, who holds a BFA in Art Education from UNC Greensboro with a concentration in painting.

Bailey is a high school art teacher of 12 years in Wilkes and Caldwell counties, and she is experienced in a wide variety of mediums.

The public is encouraged to support the area’s local artists by coming in to view their works and vote for the people’s choice award. Additional information may be found on Facebook or at the website tradealleyart.com. Trade Alley Art is located at 25 Second St., Hickory, next to Tasteful Beans Coffeehouse.