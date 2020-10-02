Trade Alley Art has first juried show

HICKORY — Trade Alley Art announced that despite the pandemic, more than 60 artists entered their works of art for the first juried show, which can be viewed Oct. 6-23. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday from noon to 4 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with COVID-19 precautions observed.

Announcement of prizes will be made during a reception from 6–9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, with cash awards made for first, second, third, honorable mention and people’s choice. Judging will be done by artist Clay James, who is currently the set designer for Hickory Community Theatre.

The gallery understands that people are still unsure about attending events during these times and wants to assure their safety through following the Governor’s guidelines for maximum occupancy, social distancing, wearing masks and gloves, providing hand sanitizing stations and wiping down surfaces throughout the evening. Drinks will be provided for this special event.

The public is encouraged to support the area’s local artists by coming in to view their work, and voting for the people’s choice award.

Trade Alley Art is at 25 Second St., NW, in downtown Hickory.