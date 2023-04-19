HICKORY — The Catawba County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, April 25, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of the Patrick Beaver Public Library in Hickory.

The featured speaker, professional genealogist Rhonda Roederer, will present "Finding Those Treasured Family Pictures ... Outside Your Own Family."

So, you think pictures don’t exist of your ancestors? Think again. Did a tragic fire or flood rob you of those precious photos? Or perhaps you know where they are, but a selfish relative is not open to sharing. There are ways to find those hidden treasures and it may be easier than you think. Start looking outside of your own family network. Learn about the history of photography. Discover the hidden clues in your old photographs.

Roederer has been following her passion for family history for over 30 years, in particular, researching her German roots. A Louisiana native, Roederer now lives in North Carolina and is a full-time professional genealogist and educator. She is the Founder of Heritage With Heart and her experiences are diverse: uncovering family mysteries, writing heritage cookbooks, organizing large family events, and reuniting adoptees with their birth families.

As an educator, Roederer has presented a wide array of seminars and workshops for numerous historical societies, conferences, libraries and on the international stage at the world’s largest genealogical conference, RootsTech. Her approach is unique in that she shares her own case studies which take learners along her personal journeys of family discovery while giving inspiration to search out their own lost or extended family. Her mission is to unlock the past, inspire the future and help bring families together… one generation at a time.

Catawba County Genealogical Society meets the fourth Tuesday of the month January through November. Meetings are held at the Main Branch of the Catawba County Library except for April and October meetings which are held at Patrick Beaver Library. All CCGS meetings are free and open to the public.