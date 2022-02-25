Tracing Black ancestry? There's plenty of help

Group five’s books are the ones all African American genealogy endeavors will benefit from: record books, such as the three volumes of "Somebody Knows My Name: Marriages of Freed People in North Carolina County by County," compiled by Barnetta McGhee White. “These were taken from cohabitation records of 1866,” Alex explained. “This is something I always refer to first when people are researching ancestors from that time period.”

Another multi-volume set covering numerous counties is "North Carolina Slaves and Free Persons of Color" by William L. Byrd III and John H. Smith. Perusing the record books Alex shared, I kept thinking how history, albeit heartbreaking, comes alive among the statistics and information about runaway slaves, slave patrols, criminal actions, the hiring out of slaves, stealing slaves, and slave schedules.

The introduction of "1860 Slave Schedule Catawba County North Carolina," compiled by William Montgomery Lentz, Jr., states, “There have been census records for slaves since 1619 when twenty blacks arrived in Jamestown, Virginia, . . . By 1860, the slave population in the sixteen slave states had reached 3,950,000.”

“We use slave schedules fairly often when looking for individuals in 1850 and 1860,” said Alex.