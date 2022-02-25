Tracing Black ancestry? There's plenty of help

In Catawba County Library System’s February 2022 newsletter, “Library Connections,” I read the following: “Family history and genealogy for African Americans present a unique set of challenges, making the resources available through the Rhodes Room exponentially more useful for families tracing their African American ancestors. These resources can be found online and in print, and have been curated by Alex Floyd, local history librarian. Alex himself is a resource, helping guide patrons through generations of family lineage and records.”
I love family history, and I think it’s imperative that each family has at least one person willing to collect all the information she can about current and past members. Because of the work of my dear departed cousin Murphy Mull, I know that I have an ancestor who fought in the Revolutionary War and that some of my roots are firmly planted in Wales.
I also like having a reason to learn from Alex Floyd, associate librarian at the Newton branch of the Catawba County Library System and overseer of the Evelyn D. Rhodes Room where genealogy resources abound.
I asked Alex how he’d go about assisting an African American person interested in discovering all she can about her ancestors. Well, books started flying off Rhodes Room shelves as Alex pulled one after another, stacking them on a genealogy room table.
More books were ready for my perusal during my second visit to the Rhodes Room, and still more were available for scanning the third time I stopped by. Also during the last visit, Alex shared microfilm records and demonstrated how to use online resources.
Whew! I could easily write a book about doing African American genealogy work in the Rhodes Room. Instead I’ll provide broad categories as Alex did. First, though, I have to say that while all the information Alex showed me has great meaning for African Americans, it is also deeply evocative for non-African Americans who appreciate historical truth and the people who lived it.
So, where does an African American person start when genealogy is on her mind. She begins with her parents and works back in a linear fashion, Alex suggested. “The goal is, using the parents’ names, working back to the 1940 census — the last one officially released to the public. Look for names on the census, and look for data: ages, birth years, head of household, spouse, children and ages, the area where they lived. Then search available records to trace further back.”
“I tend to concentrate on newspaper obituaries,” said Alex, who knows all sorts of ways to find them. “Obituaries are the best consolidation of information you can work with.”
Before talking to Alex or someone in the same field, there’s something Alex and other genealogy experts will tell a person to do whether or not she’s African American: interview family members. According to "African American Genealogy Research," by Michael Hait, “In his classic book 'Roots,' Alex Haley wrote, ‘The earliest memory I have is Grandma, Cousin Georgia, Aunt Plus, Aunt Liz, and Aunt Till talking on our front porch in Henning, Tenn. At dusk, these wrinkled, graying old ladies would sit in rocking chairs and talk, about slaves and massas and plantations — pieces and patches of family history, passed down across the generations by word of mouth.”
With all the “pieces and patches” amassed, it’s time to go forth and enlist an Alex Floyd as partner in pursuit of family history.
Now, back to all those books. The first group consisted of instructional works — how-to compilations for doing genealogy research. Examples: "Black Genesis: A Resource Book for African-American Genealogy," by James M. Rose and Alice Eichholz; and "Finding a Place Called Home: A Guide to African-American Genealogy and Historical Identity," by Dee Parmer Woodtor.
Group two included historical books. Readers learn about erstwhile laws in "The Peace and Dignity of the State: North Carolina Laws Regarding Slaves, Free Persons of Color, and Indians," by William L. Byrd, III. History is plentiful in Rhodes Room books such as "African Americans in Early North Carolina: A Documentary History," compiled and edited by Alan D. Watson; "Within the Plantation Household: Black and White Women of the Old South," by Elizabeth Fox-Genovese; and one book I’m planning to read more thoroughly, "We Are Your Sisters: Black Women in the 19th Century," edited by Dorothy Sterling.
Group three contained more localized works, including two about Hickory’s Ridgeview community: "The Hill," by Drucella Sudderth Hartsoe; and "Ridgeview: A Rich History of Dignity and Strength," produced by Catawba Valley Community College’s Redhawk Publications.
There also was "Clinard Looks Back: A Compilation of Short Stories Covering Early Days in Hickory," by J. Weston Clinard (1892-1971). A number of his stories, mostly set in the late 1950s and early 1960s, referenced well-known Hickory area African Americans, such as Norwood Patterson, who’d figured significantly in the orchestration of an annual New Year’s Day parade “to celebrate the liberation of their forefathers from bondage,” wrote Clinard, who also mentioned John Smyre, calling him a prominent Hickory resident who led the band that played during the parades. “John is best remembered for his charitable work among his people in taking care of orphans,” Clinard penned.
Group four’s books focused on North Carolina. “One of the best books I have here on the Civil War in North Carolina is 'The Old North State at War' (by Mark Anderson Moore with Jessica A. Bandel and Michael Hill),” Alex pointed out. “It contains so much useful information, maps, and statistics.”
Pre-Civil War information is plentiful in the University of North Carolina Press’s 1937 "Ante-Bellum North Carolina: A Social History," by Guion Griffis Johnson. The slave system and its code, the social life of slaves, and marriages among slaves are among many topics covered.
Group five’s books are the ones all African American genealogy endeavors will benefit from: record books, such as the three volumes of "Somebody Knows My Name: Marriages of Freed People in North Carolina County by County," compiled by Barnetta McGhee White. “These were taken from cohabitation records of 1866,” Alex explained. “This is something I always refer to first when people are researching ancestors from that time period.”
Another multi-volume set covering numerous counties is "North Carolina Slaves and Free Persons of Color" by William L. Byrd III and John H. Smith. Perusing the record books Alex shared, I kept thinking how history, albeit heartbreaking, comes alive among the statistics and information about runaway slaves, slave patrols, criminal actions, the hiring out of slaves, stealing slaves, and slave schedules.
The introduction of "1860 Slave Schedule Catawba County North Carolina," compiled by William Montgomery Lentz, Jr., states, “There have been census records for slaves since 1619 when twenty blacks arrived in Jamestown, Virginia, . . . By 1860, the slave population in the sixteen slave states had reached 3,950,000.”
“We use slave schedules fairly often when looking for individuals in 1850 and 1860,” said Alex.
And then there are records of slave deaths, which are, from a historical perspective, very telling, while at the same time, from a genealogical viewpoint, obscure. Take for instance this entry in volume 12 of "North Carolina Mortality Census 1850, 1860, 1870, 1880," by Sandra Lee Almasy: “Nero Slave, 80 M B Slave, Married, N. Carolina, Oc. Farmer, Old age, 6.” Interpretation: Eighty-year-old Nero had only a first name. “Slave” served as surname. He was male and black, and he was not free. He was married, though when he lived (pre-emancipation), his relationship status would have been that of cohabitator since slaves couldn’t enter into marriage contracts. He resided in North Carolina and worked on a farm. He died of old age. The final statistic “6” refers to the length of his illness, meaning Nero suffered from old age for six days before he died.
From books to microfilm, newspapers to online resources, there’s a wealth of African American genealogical and historical material in the Rhodes Room of the Main Library in Newton. Alex Floyd stands ready to serve as tour guide should you accept the mission of becoming your family’s genealogist. Wear comfortable clothes and eat a hearty meal before you go. You’re going to be there awhile.
