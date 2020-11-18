Toys for Tots program accepting donations

CONOVER — Catawba Valley Muscle is accepting donations for Toys for Tots at Advance Auto in Conover until Dec. 6.

Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve. The program distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.

Unwrapped toys can be dropped off from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 711 Conover Boulevard West in Conover.

Toys will also be accepted at CVM's monthly car meet on Dec. 6 from 2-4 p.m. at the same location. A Marine will be on site that day to help collect donations. For more information, call 828-308-9985.