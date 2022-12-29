Toy swap to be held at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

HICKORY — The library is hosting a toy swap.

Do you have toys at home that haven’t been played with over the last few months or even longer? The library wants to help your toys find a new home with its first toy swap.

Toy swap donations can be dropped off at the children’s reference desk at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library from Wednesday, Jan. 18, through Friday, Jan. 20, by 4:30 p.m. Organizers are looking for all types of toys, for all ages. Donated toys need to be in clean, working (non-recalled) condition. This toy swap will not be a one-to-one swap, meaning the library will not assess the value of one toy over another. Each child present is asked to only take one toy. Children will be able to participate and leave with a toy, even if they could not donate one.

The toy swap will be on a first-come basis, and children must be present to receive a toy. It will take place Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Any toys left over will be donated to charity.

This program is free and open to the public. No registration is required for this program. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. For information about this event or Hickory Public Library, call 828-304-0500 or visit www.hickorync.gov/library