Town of Valdese to host tree-lighting celebration

VALDESE — Valdese will be hosting its annual “Christmas in Valdese” event on Friday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m.

Valdese hosts a special tree-lighting celebration on the second Friday in December to celebrate the Christmas season. This year the event has been reinvented to include the addition of an 18-foot Christmas tree in honor of former mayor, Jim Hatley. Children in the Valdese community were always a special priority for Hatley, and the Valdese Town Council chose to dedicate the Christmas tree lighting celebration in his honor.

“Each year, this event creates special memories for Valdese children as well as their parents. I always remember Mayor Hatley sharing how important it was to him for the young community to be involved in everything Valdese,” said Morrissa Angi, Community Affairs Director for Valdese. “This event is very special. There is nothing like seeing all the children’s faces light up when they see Santa and the lighting of the Christmas tree. This is why Town Council felt it would be the perfect way to honor former Mayor Hatley."

The event will continue with a special music performance by the Valdese Elementary School students led by music teacher Brittany Schaffer. Free hot chocolate will be available for attendees and the Valdese Recreation Department will be offering s’mores for $5 per kit.

Attendees are invited to continue the evening at the Old Rock School with the Old Colony Players production of "A Christmas Carol" at 7:30 p.m. The community theater will offer special pricing for Valdese Elementary School parents and students — $10 for parents and $8 for students. Regular tickets are available at oldcolonyplayers.com or by calling 828-522-1150.