Town of Maiden plans Veterans Day activities

MAIDEN — The Town of Maiden announces a special Veterans Day event to honor current and former veterans to be held on Nov. 11 at the Maiden Recreation Community Center. Activities begin at 10 a.m.

Beginning at 11 a.m., several guest speakers will be featured, including the following:

• Linda Sharp Caldwell, MSN. Caldwell was featured on NBC’s “Unsolved Mysteries” for her work in Vietnam as an Army nurse at the 67th Evac Hospital in Qui Nhon. She was appointed to the New Jersey Advisory Commission on Women Veterans of New Jersey and the New Jersey Vietnam Memorial Commission. In 1989 she testified before Congress regarding the status of women veterans. Caldwell is a life member of the Oncology Nursing Society, Military Officers Association of America, and serves as treasurer of the Aiken County Veterans Council.

• Gaither M. Keener Jr. Keener is retired from a career in law having recently been chief legal officer and chief compliance officer and secretary for Lowe’s Companies. Keener served in the U.S. Marine Corps and holds national and state positions within the American Legion.

• Chris Siemers. Siemers retired from the Army in 2008 having participated in an infantry career that involved deployments from Operation Just Cause in Panama to Operation Iraqi Freedom. He and his wife Lisa currently serve as chaplains with the ministry of Samaritan’s Purse: Operation Heal Our Patriots serving post 9/11 military veterans