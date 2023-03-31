GRANITE FALLS — During a meeting of the Granite Falls Town Council on March 6 Mayor Caryl B. Burns recognized Linda Richards Crowder, co-chair of the Granite Falls History Committee and president of the Granite Falls Historical Association Inc.

Burns announced that Crowder had received the Award of Excellence from the North Carolina Society of Historians (NCSH) “in recognition of invaluable contributions toward the preservation and perpetuation of North Carolina history.”

In appreciation for her work, the mayor presented Crowder with a gift from the town. Gretchen Griffith, NCSH secretary, assisted with the presentation.

Crowder publishes a monthly newsletter, makes videos of special events around the town, and manages a website and Facebook page for the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum.

The award-winning entry consisted of copies of the newsletters, DVDs, and screenshots of the website and Facebook page.

The Town of Granite Falls will celebrate its 125th anniversary on May 1, 2024, and the Granite Falls Historical Association plans to publish a history book based upon Crowder’s work.

During the presentation, Burns also recognized the following members of the Granite Falls History Committee who were in attendance: Adele Mangan, co-chair Jeanne Whisnant, Renae Winkler, Gifford Poe, and Town Councilman M.D. Townsend. Other members include Claudia Bujold, Joel Kaufman and Barbara Ross.

The History Committee oversees the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum, arranges special exhibits/events, and preserves historical information and artifacts.

For more information about the history of Granite Falls, visit www.granitefallshistorymuseum.org and/or the Granite Falls (N.C.) History and Transportation Museum Facebook page.