 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Touring theater to present spooky stories via Zoom
0 comments

Touring theater to present spooky stories via Zoom

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — No one tells a story quite like Edgar Allan Poe. In "A Tell-Tale Tale," the Bright Star Touring Theatre will bring these spooky stories and poems to life. This show blends Poe’s mastery of language with expert storytelling to produce a clever theater experience for any age fan of the master of Gothic horror. The works shared include "The Tell-Tale Heart," "The Raven," "The Bells" and more.

To join Hickory Public Library for this live Zoom event on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 1:30 p.m., sign up through the Events calendar on Hickory Public Library’s website. Registrants will be sent an email with the link to join us the day of the show. A recording of the performance will be available for one week.

The whole family is sure to enjoy this enlightening and entertaining production, if they are not too easily frightened. For more information, call 828-304-0500. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert