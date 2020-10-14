Touring theater to present spooky stories via Zoom

HICKORY — No one tells a story quite like Edgar Allan Poe. In "A Tell-Tale Tale," the Bright Star Touring Theatre will bring these spooky stories and poems to life. This show blends Poe’s mastery of language with expert storytelling to produce a clever theater experience for any age fan of the master of Gothic horror. The works shared include "The Tell-Tale Heart," "The Raven," "The Bells" and more.

To join Hickory Public Library for this live Zoom event on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 1:30 p.m., sign up through the Events calendar on Hickory Public Library’s website. Registrants will be sent an email with the link to join us the day of the show. A recording of the performance will be available for one week.

The whole family is sure to enjoy this enlightening and entertaining production, if they are not too easily frightened. For more information, call 828-304-0500.