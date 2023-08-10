A tornado with peak winds of 110 mph touched down in Catawba County on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado touched down between Conover and Claremont on Kelly Boulevard, according to the National Weather Service. It strengthened to EF-1 levels as it crossed N.C. Highway 10. Its strength peaked as it moved through the Murrays Mill community and north of Sherrills Ford.

The tornado moved about 37.5 miles through Catawba, Iredell and Rowan counties before dissipating east of U.S. Interstate 85 in Rowan County.

The tornado in Conover was an EF-1 tornado. An EF-1 tornado has winds between 86 and 110 mph, according to the National Weather Service’s tornado classification. An EF-2 has winds of 111 to 135 mph. EF-1 tornadoes are considered weak, but an EF-2 is categorized as a strong tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

City of Newton Communications and Marketing Director Alex Frick said about seven customers were still without power in Newton as of Thursday morning following Monday evening's storm. He said all roads are clear.

City of Conover Public Information Officer Madeleine Epley said there were no storm-related outages in Conover as of Thursday morning.

City of Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said all roads in Hickory have been reopened. The Duke Power outages map shows no outages in Hickory as of Thursday morning.

The storm system that spawned the tornado covered a wide swath of the East Coast and killed at least two people, according to the Associated Press. One person was killed in South Carolina, and another was killed in Alabama. Catawba County Communications and Marketing Strategist Paul Foster said on Thursday no major injuries have been reported, nor has additional storm damage been reported since Tuesday.

A second tornado with an EF-0 classification touched down in Mecklenburg County on Monday.