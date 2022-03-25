Tornado was cause of Alexander County storm damages

An EF1 tornado caused damages in Alexander County during a storm Wednesday night, the National Weather Service says.

The tornado touched down in the northwest section of Alexander County, a news release from Alexander County said.

There was a five-to-six-mile stretch of wind damage that included damage from the tornado, which had winds of at least 110 mph. Several houses sustained damage during the severe storm, with many downed trees, the release said.

No injuries have been reported, the release said.

Representatives from the Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, office of the National Weather Service surveyed the damages left behind in Alexander County on Friday. The North Carolina Department of Transportation sent road crews to clear fallen trees along Mount Olive Church Road on Friday morning.

Around 12 pine trees fell onto a house on Archie Mountain Lane in Alexander County during the storm, homeowner Tommy Simmons said. His wife’s car was badly damaged when trees fell on it, crushing the roof of the car and shattering the windshield and driver’s side window. Trees also damaged Simmons’ truck, leaving the hood dented and a crack in the windshield.

Simmons and his wife were home at the time of the storm. He said around 11 p.m. the house vibrated and they heard a loud thud. His wife realized a tree had fallen onto the house. He said it all happened so fast, he could have slept right through it.

After it happened, Simmons said he and his wife came outside with flashlights, but didn’t know how bad it was until Thursday morning. “We came out at seven o’clock the next morning and it was a different world — it was like a war zone,” he said.

Trees surrounding the Simmons home were blown over and the tin roof of a neighboring house had been mostly ripped off.

Simmons said he was impressed by the support he received from neighbors, including some he had never met before. Neighbors brought chainsaws and a tractor to clear trees out of the driveway and the road.

“There’s no doubt in my mind, we’re where we need to be,” Simmons said. “We’ve been here nine months. It makes me feel much better to see that kind of neighborhood interaction.”

