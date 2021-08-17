Tornado reported near Stony Point along Alexander and Iredell county line

A tornado was reported in the Stony Point community near the county line that separates Alexander and Iredell counties.
The tornado was confirmed by Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell.
Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said Alexander County Emergency Services has been dispatched to assess damage and offer assistance to those affected by the tornado.
