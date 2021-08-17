 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tornado reported near Stony Point along Alexander and Iredell county line
0 Comments
breaking top story

Tornado reported near Stony Point along Alexander and Iredell county line

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tree down.jpg

A tree down across a private drive on Lentz Road in Stony Point.

 Robert Reed

A tornado was reported in the Stony Point community near the county line that separates Alexander and Iredell counties.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The tornado was confirmed by Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said Alexander County Emergency Services has been dispatched to assess damage and offer assistance to those affected by the tornado.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Algerian brothers left homeless by wildfires

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert