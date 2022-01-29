Topic: artificial insemination for same-sex couples

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Paralegal Association will present a seminar on artificial insemination for same-sex couples.

The presentation will be held at Catawba Valley Community College Room WW123 on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. The presentation is one hour in length. There is no fee for the general public to attend this program.

The program will be presented by Wesley E. Starnes, P.C. The purpose of the program is to review the law regarding children conceived by artificial insemination by same-sex couples. Topics include practical issues, overview of North Carolina General Statute 49A-1 and review of legal cases.

If you are interested in attending the program and not a CVPA member, send an invitation request to Laurie Hayden at lhayden@phd-law.com no later than Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Certified paralegals who are not CVPA members who wish to receive credit for this CPE will be charged a $25 certification fee.