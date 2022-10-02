'Top Gun' pilot talks film, praises museum; $2.6 million fundraiser for new building launched

As a child, Buford Barnett loved going to see displays of military aircraft in Darlington, South Carolina.

Barnett’s memories of that time are somewhat bittersweet as he recalled the deterioration that resulted from the planes being left outside in the wind and rain.

Barnett is now the manager of the Hickory Aviation Museum and he notes that many of the museum’s planes face the same challenges as those in Darlington.

The museum keeps much of its collection — about 21 military planes dating back to World War II — in an open space behind the airport terminal.

The planes themselves are showing the signs of wear and exposure. Barnett noted the effect of bird droppings on a Curtiss XF15C-1 as one example.

These planes will not be remaining outdoors for much longer, however. The museum and city of Hickory have partnered to build a hangar that will serve as the new home for the museum.

Barnett spoke of the advantages that having an indoor space will provide when it comes to preservation of the aircraft, which is a core mission of the museum. “We’re hoping to get everything inside, maintain the integrity of the aircraft, get them all painted up and just like brand new,” Barnett said.

The museum space will be part of a larger structure that also will be the home of the Catawba Valley Community College Workforce Innovation Center.

The three-story center will have classrooms as well as rooms for simulators and flexible use space available for training various types of technical disciplines. The third story will be used for a restaurant or event space.

In June, the Hickory City Council awarded a $1.2 million contract for design of the building to Charlotte architecture firm McMillan Pazdan Smith.

Funding for the innovation center is in place, courtesy of a $15 million appropriation from the state.

The $7 million cost for the museum portion will be covered through private fundraising. So far, the museum has been able to obtain more than $4.4 million through fundraising from larger donors.

The museum’s public fundraising campaign launched this week, complete with an event at the Drendel Audtiorium on Wednesday and the launch of a new website for donations.

Former Mayor Jeff Cline and CommScope founder and Hickory Aviation Museum benefactor Frank Drendel joined representatives from the aviation museum, CVCC and architecture firm MacMillan Pazdan Smith to talk about the project.

Frank Weisser, a retired U.S. Navy commander and Blue Angels pilot, was the featured speaker.

Weisser, a Georgia resident, came to Hickory in November 2020, flying in the Blue Angels plane that is now part of the museum’s collection. He is now a member of the aviation museum board. The Blue Angels is a flight demonstration squadron of the U.S. Navy.

Weisser treated the audience to clips showing the first-person perspective of what it is like to land a jet on an aircraft carrier and fly as part of a Blue Angels routine. He also showed behind-the-scenes footage of some of his low-altitude flying in the blockbuster film “Top Gun: Maverick.”

He said the reason the Blue Angels have rarely if ever come to Hickory is because of the difficulties in clearing enough air space.

Weisser said the aviation museum is able to accomplish the same things the Blue Angels try to achieve through their demonstrations.

“What this museum is proposing to do does our mission for us,” Weisser said. “It brings aviation, this love this excitement — it brings it to the children. It brings it to the veterans. It brings it to the young adults. It brings it to everybody.”

He also praised the dedication and passion of the volunteer staff when it comes to preserving and sharing the memory of those who flew and maintained the aircrafts in the museum's possession.

“It was this passion that the people here have for this museum, this passion that brings it to life,” Weisser said. “That’s what made me excited about it. It’s not the machines. The machines are awesome, but the stories are even better.”

The fundraiser runs through the end of the year.