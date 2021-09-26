 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 paid public employees in Catawba County
0 Comments
alert featured
CATAWBA COUNTY

Top 10 paid public employees in Catawba County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
032317-Commerce Summit-3

Garrett Hinshaw, president of Catawba Valley Community College, addresses the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce summit about the K-64 program in this file photo.

 ROBERT C. REED

Paying public employees well brings better services to the citizens they serve, according to one of Catawba County’s highest-paid government officials.

Catawba County pays an average full-time wage of nearly $50,000, according to salary information provided by the county. Competitive pay and benefits bring in the best talent, County Manager Mick Berry said.

Berry is among those employees. Berry manages 1,200 employees and the services provided to the county, he said. He also manages the county’s $300 million budget, he said.

To do that, he uses years of experience and is paid well. His annual salary is $249,900.

“It takes years of professional training, experience and business skills as well as knowledge of the community to successfully run such a large and complex business, and the salary reflects the required skill set,” Berry said.

Berry is the second-highest-paid local government employee in the county, according to information from municipalities and school districts in Catawba County.

Berry’s salary is topped by the pay of Garrett Hinshaw, president of Catawba Valley Community College. Hinshaw is paid a salary of $294,120.

The Hickory Daily Record’s annual salary database is available at hickoryrecord.com. Go there to see all salaries over $25,000 for employees of Catawba County, CVCC, Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schools, Newton-Conover City Schools, the city of Hickory, the city of Newton, the city of Conover, the city of Claremont, the town of Catawba, the town of Maiden and the town of Long View.

Below, are the top 10 highest public salaries among those entities, and the people who earn them. More salaries can be found online at hickoryrecord.com.

Garrett Hinshaw

Salary: $294,120

Employer: Catawba Valley Community College

Position: President

Start date: Aug. 6, 2006

Mick Berry

Salary: $249,900

Employer: Catawba County

Position: County manager

Start date: July 5, 2016

Larry Putnam

Salary: $220,008

Employer: CVCC

Position: Executive vice president

Start date: May 1, 2021

Warren Wood

Salary: $218,004

Employer: City of Hickory

Position: City manager

Start date: April 10, 2017

wes bunch.jpg

Wes Bunch

Wes Bunch

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Salary: $210,000

Employer: CVCC

Position: Senior vice president of finances and operations

Start date: Nov. 3, 2005

Rodney Miller

Salary: $180,569

Employer: City of Hickory

Position: Deputy city manager, chief financial officer

Start date: June 8, 2015

Matthew Stover

Salary: $174,294

Employer: Catawba County Schools

Position: Superintendent

Start date: July 28, 2000

Mary Furtado

Salary: $173,400

Employer: Catawba County

Position: Deputy county manager

Start date: Dec. 12, 2011

Lloyd (Rick) Beasley

Salary: $163,089

Employer: City of Hickory

Position: Assistant city manager

Start date: Nov. 6, 2017

Bryan Taylor

Salary: $162,500

Employer: Hickory Public Schools

Position: Superintendent

Start date: July 19, 2021

See more salary databases here:

Dig into the database

Want to peruse the salary databases in greater detail? Go to hickoryrecord.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert