Top 10 paid public employees in Catawba County

Paying public employees well brings better services to the citizens they serve, according to one of Catawba County’s highest-paid government officials.

Catawba County pays an average full-time wage of nearly $50,000, according to salary information provided by the county. Competitive pay and benefits bring in the best talent, County Manager Mick Berry said.

Berry is among those employees. Berry manages 1,200 employees and the services provided to the county, he said. He also manages the county’s $300 million budget, he said.

To do that, he uses years of experience and is paid well. His annual salary is $249,900.

“It takes years of professional training, experience and business skills as well as knowledge of the community to successfully run such a large and complex business, and the salary reflects the required skill set,” Berry said.

Berry is the second-highest-paid local government employee in the county, according to information from municipalities and school districts in Catawba County.

Berry’s salary is topped by the pay of Garrett Hinshaw, president of Catawba Valley Community College. Hinshaw is paid a salary of $294,120.