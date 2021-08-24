Tool making to be focus of presentation

HICKORY — A tool-making presentation will highlight the program on Saturday at the Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club meeting.

The club will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

Jason Lonon’s presentation will focus on making woodworking tools such as chisels, draw knives, adzes and carving knives. It will include aspects of tool making such as steel selection, heat treating, edge geometry, ergonomics and finish.

Lonon is uniquely qualified to make this presentation, with a lifetime of training and experience in this area. He is well known for his expertise in areas related to woodworking. He makes presentations on dulcimer and traditional furniture making and blacksmithing, at venues that range from universities and historic villages to festivals and craft shows.

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodworking projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about presentations, items shown, and other topics. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.