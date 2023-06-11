A man with Hickory ties will have a keen interest in the outcome of the Tony Awards on Sunday.

Gregg Mozgala was one of four featured performers in the Broadway play “Cost of Living.” The play is nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Play.

The Tony awards honor excellence in live Broadway performances. The awards will be televised on Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS stations.

Mozgala moved to Hickory with his family during his first year of high school. He lived in Hickory until moving to New York City after spending his senior year at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

His mother, Pam Mozgala, lives in Hickory.