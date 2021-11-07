Tomb of Unknown Soldier centennial observed

HICKORY — The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has joined in partnership with the Society of the Honor Guard of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to observe a special event this Thursday, Nov. 11. The first "unknown soldier" from World War I was buried on Nov. 11, 1921, at 11 a.m. so this Veterans Day marks the 100-year anniversary of that event.

There will be numerous observances across the nation at 11 a.m. to commemorate this patriotic emblem of sacrifices made by the military. The John Hoyle Chapter of DAR asks that all churches and other institutions ring their bells at 11 a.m. on Thursday and that every citizen stop where they are to observe a moment of silence and thankfulness.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery is dedicated to U.S. service members who have died with their remains unidentified. The tomb was proposed by Congressman Hamilton Fish III who had served in World War I with the 369th Infantry “Harlem Hellfighters” earning a Silver Star for action in combat in France. Fish said: “It is hoped that the grave of this unidentified warrior will become a shrine of patriotism for all the ages to come, which will be a source of inspiration, reverence and love of country for future generations.”