Toastmasters of Catawba Valley plans virtual open house

HICKORY — Toastmasters of Catawba Valley, a Hickory-based affiliate of an international nonprofit organization that focuses on public speaking and leadership, will host a virtual open house for anyone seeking to further their communication and leadership skills.

The event will be held on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. via Zoom internet call. There is no cost to participate in the event or obligation to join.

“We at Toastmasters of Catawba Valley are excited to host this first-ever open house for the community to learn more about our club. We are all about self-improvement through practice — helping each other become better speakers and leaders," said Kerry Crozier, chapter president.

The open house will consist of a short introduction to Toastmasters, including club mission, standard weekly meeting agenda, and educational opportunities available through the internationally-affiliated club. Toastmasters weekly meetings include improvisational speaking components, social networking, and individual speech-making. Leadership skills are implemented throughout the various roles of the meetings as well as unique training tracks via Toastmasters International. Register for the link and find more information at kevinwoodward.m@gmail.com or by calling 828-850-9945. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs since 1924. Toastmasters of Catawba Valley is the local Hickory-based chapter.