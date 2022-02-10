 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Toastmasters members to compete in event
Toastmasters members to compete in event

HICKORY — Toastmasters of Catawba Valley announced  that two of its members, Bruce Hooker and John Collins, will be competing in the western North Carolina regional Toastmasters competition on Feb. 22.

Toastmasters is an international nonprofit organization focused on public speaking, leadership and communication skill sets. There are several local affiliates of Toastmasters that make up Area 3, where Hooker and Collins will be competing.

Hooker will be competing in the international speech contest, which asks contestants to give a timed speech on a specific topic that will be judged based on content, presentation and grammatical conventions.

Collins will be competing in the evaluation contest, which asks contestants to judge other people's speeches based on specific criteria.

Both Hooker and Collins are long-time members of the Catawba Valley affiliate of Toastmasters and have served as officers for the local chapter.

Toastmasters of Catawba Valley's members have won regional and state speech contests in the past. All are welcome at the group's public meetings, which are currently virtual, on Thursdays at 6 p.m. Contact kevinwoodward.m@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

Hooker

Collins

