HICKORY — If you have a child who dreams of building structures or really likes to solve problems, then they will want to participate in Tiny Tech: Architects.

This event is intended for children 7 and older and takes place on Feb. 11 from 10-11:30 a.m. in The Learning Lab at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Future architects will complete Lego building challenges, create structures with Strawbees, and have fun inventing with Makedo cardboard construction kits. They will see firsthand if they can build a bridge strong enough to hold a book.

Registration is not required for this event.

For more information, call 828-304-0500 or visit online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.