'Tiny Art' show to open at Full Circle Arts gallery

HICKORY — Full Circle Arts invites the public to an opening reception to celebrate the opening of its 10th annual "Tiny Art" show on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Visitors will be able to view many very small works of art, most of them for sale at affordable prices. The artwork will be on display Oct. 20 through Nov. 12 at Full Circle Arts' gallery 42-B Third St. NW, Hickory, during regular hours, Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At the same time there will be a display of tiny art by students from Hickory schools.

The judge for the competition/exhibition is Randy Bell, a long-time artist and educator. Genie Greenlaw is creating special tiny ribbons for the adult category.

More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at www.fullcirclearts.org. You may also write to Full Circle Arts, PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603; email the gallery at fullcirclearts.org; or call 828-322-7545.