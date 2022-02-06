TikTokker became famous by folding clothes

Stay-at-home mom Lennia McCarter began uploading videos of her folding various clothing items to the social media outlet TikTok at the beginning of the pandemic. Soon, she had more than 2 million followers on her page.
McCarter, 36, said it all started with a video of her folding a towel that she uploaded in the summer of 2020. Once she saw that people seemed to enjoy her folding demonstration videos, she started uploading more. She said her most popular video was one of her folding a pair of socks into a neat square.
McCarter now has 2.6 million followers on TikTok @lenniamc and 177,000 followers on Instagram @lenniamc. She is now known as the Folding Queen to her followers.
@lenniamc
How to fold towels store style.. #organizationhacks #housetips #lifehacks #latinasmoms♬ Marry Me (feat. Toya Wright) - Rasheeda
“You know, it took me awhile to actually, like, absorb it, because I wasn’t expecting to get all this attention,” McCarter said. “It is exciting to know that I’m able to help other people to achieve their goal, whether it’s organizing their space or learning a new technique of how to gift wrap a present.”
For new content, McCarter said she uses suggestions from her followers as inspiration. During the holidays, she started showing her viewers how to take gift wrapping to the next level. For example, one of her videos demonstrated how to make a ball look like a big piece of candy using colorful wrapping paper.
“The thing about my page is that you won’t only find one way to fold, you will find different ways to fold a pair of jeans (and other items),” McCarter said. “Space is not the same for everybody, so you need to find a way that will work for your particular space.”
McCarter said her TikTok hobby has made her some extra money on the side. She gets paid for views and sometimes she does sponsored videos. Her main job is being a mother to her two sons, 6-year-old Marcus and 2-year-old Matias. McCarter said she tries to consistently upload videos, and sometimes she will produce multiple videos in one day.
@lenniamc
Three Packing Hacks #packinghacks #packing #lifehacks #foldingclothes♬ My House (Challenge Version) - Flo Rida
McCarter was born in the Dominican Republic and lived there for 18 years. In 2003, her family moved to the United States. While she was attending the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, she met her future husband, Mitch McCarter, who was living in Greensboro at the time, through the online dating service Match.com.
They now live in Charlotte, have been married for nine years and have two children. Mitch attended Newton-Conover High School for two years. His mother, Kim Huss McCarter, and maternal grandparents, Betty and Boyce Huss, are from Valdese.