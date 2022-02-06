TikTokker became famous by folding clothes

Stay-at-home mom Lennia McCarter began uploading videos of her folding various clothing items to the social media outlet TikTok at the beginning of the pandemic. Soon, she had more than 2 million followers on her page.

McCarter, 36, said it all started with a video of her folding a towel that she uploaded in the summer of 2020. Once she saw that people seemed to enjoy her folding demonstration videos, she started uploading more. She said her most popular video was one of her folding a pair of socks into a neat square.

McCarter now has 2.6 million followers on TikTok @lenniamc and 177,000 followers on Instagram @lenniamc. She is now known as the Folding Queen to her followers.

“You know, it took me awhile to actually, like, absorb it, because I wasn’t expecting to get all this attention,” McCarter said. “It is exciting to know that I’m able to help other people to achieve their goal, whether it’s organizing their space or learning a new technique of how to gift wrap a present.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}