HUDSON — Tickets go on sale on Monday, Feb. 13, for the Hudson Spring Dinner Theatre Production of the zany musical comedy, “Madame Buttermilk.” The cast has been announced and rehearsals are underway.

“Madame Buttermilk” tells the story of Carly Speranza, a frustrated opera singer, whose life’s dream is to sing the role of Carmen in the opera of the same name. But through miscommunication and confusion, she gets hooked up with a country band and the two separate realms of music collide, clashing and crashing together in an uproarious, clever and entertaining manner. In the process, she reconnects with her college sweetheart. There is something here for folks of all musical tastes!

The award-winning show was written by Ross Carter of Louisville, Kentucky, and enjoyed a very successful, sold-out run at Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia.

Carter will spend some time in Hudson with Director Keith Smith, as Hudson Dinner Theatre presents its 32nd production in the HUB Station Auditorium, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson.

This show is dinner theater and will be catered by Dan’l Boone Inn. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. with the show to follow at 7:30 p.m.

The show will run Thursday through Saturday, March 23, 24, 25, 30, 31 and April 1. Tickets are $37 for dinner and the show, $19 for the show only. Tickets may be purchased in one of three ways: Go by the HUB Station Box Office at 145 Cedar Valley Road, beginning Monday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m.; Call the box office at 828-726-8871; Go on the Town of Hudson or HUB Station website and follow the link to tix.com.

The cast is Alexandria McNeely as Carly Speranza, Tommy Clawson as Connor Duke, Holley Dagenhardt as Kit McCandless, Kevin Parrish as Beemer Wilson, Angie Warren as Dody, “Pinto” Packard, Adam Lowery as Ford Fairlane, Anne Wepner as Jan Swaggart, Ken Thwing as Art Flanagan, Tracy Love as Aurora Delta and Randy McCall as Monty Carlos Firenza.