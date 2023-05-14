HUDSON — Tickets go on sale for the HUB Station Summer Show, the musical, “Quilters,” on Monday, May 15.

The show runs for one weekend only: Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 22, 23, 24, 25. The first three shows are at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday show a 3 p.m. matinee.

Dinner will be served on Thursday and Friday at 6:30 p.m. with the show to follow at 7:30 p.m. The Saturday and Sunday performances are non-eating shows, with chairs on the auditorium floor. Tickets are $37 for dinner and the show, $20 for the show only.

There are three ways to obtain tickets: go by the HUB Station Box Office at 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson; call the box office at 828-726-8871; or go on the Town of Hudson or the HUB Station website and follow the link to tix.com.

“Quilters” is an award-winning play that tells the story of the challenges and travails of a prairie woman and her daughters. The strength of the show is in its honest, hard-hitting portrayal of the reality women faced on the frontier, experiences that increased their strength. (That which doesn’t kill us makes us grow stronger).

As the women work on sections of a quilt, each vignette has a particular life issue: marriage, childbirth, girlhood, school days, dating (courting), country roads, windmills, butterflies, religion, log cabins, tornados, famine, disease, fire, spinsterhood and death. At the end of the show, all the quilting squares are very poignantly woven together into the full tapestry of a completed quilt.