Tickets available for Romance of the Garden Tour

HICKORY — Tickets are now on sale for Hickory Landmarks Society’s 26th annual Romance of the Garden Tour. Five of Hickory’s finest gardens are featured on the tour. All will be opened to the public on Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gardens are grouped in easily accessible areas around the city. This year’s tour features an attractive variety, from back gardens on town lots to expanses up to 3 acres. They showcase a multitude of native plants in a mixture of terrains. The unifying theme of the gardens is family. Plants have been passed down through families, beloved relatives have passed down gardening knowledge and helped with the planting, and loved ones are memorialized in the gardens. The sites on the tour are oases of calm and nature throughout the city. A bit of garden architecture makes its way onto the tour with an utterly unique greenhouse.