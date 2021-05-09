Tickets available for Romance of the Garden Tour

HICKORY — Tickets are now on sale for Hickory Landmarks Society’s 26th annual Romance of the Garden Tour. Five of Hickory’s finest gardens are featured on the tour. All will be opened to the public on Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gardens are grouped in easily accessible areas around the city. This year’s tour features an attractive variety, from back gardens on town lots to expanses up to 3 acres. They showcase a multitude of native plants in a mixture of terrains. The unifying theme of the gardens is family. Plants have been passed down through families, beloved relatives have passed down gardening knowledge and helped with the planting, and loved ones are memorialized in the gardens. The sites on the tour are oases of calm and nature throughout the city. A bit of garden architecture makes its way onto the tour with an utterly unique greenhouse.
Tickets are $20 in advance and may be purchased at Maple Grove, 542 Second St., NE. Tickets may also be purchased at Jenny’s Gifts & Accessories, 436 Main Ave., NW; The Sally Company, 323 Second St., NW; Bottega, 262 First Ave., NW; Lowe’s Foods – Viewmont, 260 14th Ave., NE; Adrienne’s – Viewmont, 1001 Second St., NE; Trade Alley Art, 25 Second St., NW; Bumblebees Interiors, 2945 North Center St. Tickets will be available on the day of the tour for $25. On May 22 tickets will be sold at each of the gardens and from 10 a.m. until noon at the Women's Resource Center's Art in the Park in Sally Fox Park.
For ticket information and telephone orders, call the Hickory Landmarks Society at 828-322-4731. Tickets can be purchased online at www.hickorylandmarks.org where complete information about the sites can be found. Participants are provided with driving directions and clear yellow signage to find the tour sites.
Proceeds from the Romance of the Garden Tour are used to support the mission of Hickory Landmarks Society, serving the community by leading in the protection of historically or architecturally significant neighborhoods, individual landmarks, and traditions. The Hickory Landmarks Society is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.