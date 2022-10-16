Ticket to ride: Hickory man looks back on career in sports, entertainment

Massachusetts-born Warren Shanahan of Hickory is a character — a lovable, exuberant, highly intelligent character who’s the topic of a book he’s been writing one memory at a time, a life history he hopes to see published and available in 2023.

Warren’s memoirs begin not with the moment his mom gave birth to him but with the instant of his rebirth. From chapter 1, The Revelation: “After being escorted by the police from our house on Olympia Avenue in Woburn, Massachusetts, two days earlier, I found myself on the night of July 10, 1985, trying to sleep on a picnic table in front of the paper company where my wife ... worked down the street from our house. It’s yours truly, the fool. ... finally realizing on the second night out that I couldn’t make it by myself any longer. ... When that deepest darkest moment of your life arrives, hopefully you realize how blessed you are to be looking up at Him from a picnic table and not an automobile wreck or hospital bed.

“After three weeks of classes in the mornings, nighttime AA meetings in the nearby towns and, most importantly, total isolation from alcohol in the hospital, I was discharged on (Aug. 2, 1985). My journey into over 37 years of blissful sobriety had begun!”

Warren Shanahan was reborn.

Naturally, Warren hopes his book might inspire someone else to come to grips with their addictions and overcome them, but he also intends for the autobiography to share the story of a man who enjoyed a most unusual career: in a word, ticketing.

Nope, Warren didn’t achieve sobriety and go to work for the highway patrol. He achieved sobriety and went to work in the ticketing, sports and entertainment industry, a job that took him to a variety of locations, including to four Olympic Games. Here’s a little of the chronology.

First: Promotions and group sales director with the Boston Celtics basketball team.

Second: General manager for the New England (Boston) and San Antonio, Texas, offices of Ticketron and member of the company’s National Training and Software Conversion Team.

Third: Ticket staff and box office management at the Baltimore Orioles baseball club, Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, and the North Carolina Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte.

Fourth: Ticketing director for the 1993 World University Games local organizing committee in Buffalo, New York, and manager of ticket operations for the United States Olympic Committee for the 1994 Norway and 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.

Fifth: Manager of Olympics event tickets for NBC’s VIP Sponsor Client Program during the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia, and the 2002 Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City.

Sixth: Developed technical and training manuals and the report module for the Transacta (Ticketpop) computerized ticketing software while hiring and training the entire onsite box office staff in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

I was particularly interested in Warren’s Olympics employment.

Among his ticketing duties was assembling teams of ticket takers. Another task was “putting VIPs in the best seats,” Warren explained, adding that he had to be aware of who wanted to sit next to or near whom or who specifically did not want to sit next to or near someone else. Should some VIP seats go unused, Warren made sure someone enjoyed the special accommodations. In other words, it would have been beneficial to be one of Warren’s best buddies during those years.

Fill the seats

“The worst thing in the world,” he said, “is to have a half full stadium.” Filling seats — making sure tickets went to somebody — was essential.

Warren next talked about “Olympic gypsies,” people who move around with the Olympics, working in some capacity related to the Olympics. They were not the women and men Warren hired, however. He explained his interviewing technique, dubbing it CIA: commitment, integrity and attitude. Among other requirements, a person who worked for Warren would not, absolutely not, sell tickets to known scalpers, and the employee must be willing to work 16- to 18-hour days.

Speaking of scalpers, Warren had to buy tickets from scalpers one time. “A VIP wanted to get into some events, and we had no tickets left,” Warren recalled.

“Tickets are treated like expensive jewels or cash or gold,” said Warren, explaining they were kept under tight security — in vaults. “Tickets are money.”

“All my people were super committed,” Warren reported. Well, except one, who went to events rather than working. Warren shared that going to events was meant to be a reward for hard work. He sent many of his workers to events.

I asked Warren to tell me about his favorite part of working in ticketing. He responded, “As my favorite, I must say that putting an organization together like the one I built for the U.S. Olympic Committee for the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia, rises to the top. I was blessed to be able to serve my country by building a large ticket operation and staffing it with well-trained workers to represent us well and do what we had to do to be successful, and boy, were we ever! In Atlanta, our organization handled over 200,000 tickets worth $11 million, lost no money and had no problems. I am grateful to the Lord for the opportunity I had to contribute to the wonderfully successful Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta in 1996!”

Thinking back to ticketing years prior to Olympics work, Warren said he was working for Ticketron in 1977 and was handling tickets for what was supposed to have been one stop on an Elvis tour, “but he died before the first concert,” Warren stated. “It was scheduled for Portland, Maine. People with tickets were invited to attend memorial services at the venue.”

Settling in Charlotte, Warren, a certified Microsoft PC technology instructor, developed computer training programs for seniors and began teaching at three centers.

Find him at West Hickory Senior Center

He moved to Hickory in 2018 and has been the go-to guy for free computer instruction at West Hickory Senior Center ever since. That’s where he got to know Rose Hefner before she retired from her post as administrative assistant for the Catawba County Council on Aging, the office for which is at the senior center. Warren convinced Rose to be his editor, so for months, Rose has been reading the numerous documents that Warren produced, and working to assemble the collection into an autobiography.

“Warren is a teacher at heart and loves to help people,” said Rose. “He’s a kind soul.” Besides working on his book and supplying computer instruction, he and a couple of CNAs are looking after his second wife, Sandy, who has Alzheimer’s disease.

Today is Warren’s birthday. By the time his 2023 birthday rolls around, he’ll likely have a book on the market. The working title is “Warren’s Wanderings.” I can guarantee one thing: It won’t be boring.

Happy birthday, Warren!