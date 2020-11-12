Thursday rain closed roads, schools; Some areas saw 8-10 inches of rain

"We won’t have an official list until we are able to identify if infrastructure damage has occurred, which may not be possible before the water recedes," continued McCauley. "We urge residents to please respect the barriers in place and avoid closed or flooded roads."

Hickory Fire Department responded to two flooded roads on Thursday, said Terri Byers, Fire Education Coordinator.

The intersections at 20th Avenue Drive NW and Ninth Street NW, and Second Street NW and 21st Avenue NW in Hickory were both closed for part of Thursday due to flooding. Byers said basement flooding was reported in the 200 block of Third Street NE.

Also, 13th Avenue Drive SE in Hickory, between McDonald Parkway and Hobby Lobby, was closed on Thursday due to flooding.

In Long View, a car got trapped in flood waters after driving around N.C. Department of Transportation barricades on Old Shelby Road at Sunrise Drive, according to N.C. Highway Patrol. The road was blocked off due to flooding. The driver was already out of the car when emergency personnel arrived, Long View Fire Chief James Brinkley said.

Other closures