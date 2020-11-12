Thursday rain closed roads, schools; Some areas saw 8-10 inches of rain

Catawba Valley commuters were met with hazardous road conditions on Thursday as downpours wreaked havoc on the area.
“We have preliminary numbers for rainfall totals; I think it’s safe to say that we are well above the average for rainfall totals this year,” said Scotty Powell, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist.
From midnight Wednesday to Thursday afternoon, 5 to 8 inches of rain fell across Catawba County. Powell said 5.72 inches were recorded at the Hickory Regional Airport, 5.77 inches in Newton, 7.51 inches in the St. Stephens area, and 8.81 inches near Riverbend Park.
No injuries or fatalities were reported due to flooding in Catawba County as of 1 p.m. on Thursday.
In the same timeframe Powell said 6 to 10 inches of rain fell across Alexander County, with 7.71 inches recorded near Hiddenite, 8.55 inches at Oxford Dam, and 9.61 inches in the Millersville community.
Closed roads
As of Thursday afternoon, more than 25 roads and bridges were closed throughout Catawba County.
“Municipal public service departments and NC DOT are assessing damage and high water and whether they can be opened or will need repairs, so it will take some time before we know which ones will remain closed,” said Amy McCauley, Catawba County Communications Director.
"We won’t have an official list until we are able to identify if infrastructure damage has occurred, which may not be possible before the water recedes," continued McCauley. "We urge residents to please respect the barriers in place and avoid closed or flooded roads."
Hickory Fire Department responded to two flooded roads on Thursday, said Terri Byers, Fire Education Coordinator.
The intersections at 20th Avenue Drive NW and Ninth Street NW, and Second Street NW and 21st Avenue NW in Hickory were both closed for part of Thursday due to flooding. Byers said basement flooding was reported in the 200 block of Third Street NE.
Also, 13th Avenue Drive SE in Hickory, between McDonald Parkway and Hobby Lobby, was closed on Thursday due to flooding.
In Long View, a car got trapped in flood waters after driving around N.C. Department of Transportation barricades on Old Shelby Road at Sunrise Drive, according to N.C. Highway Patrol. The road was blocked off due to flooding. The driver was already out of the car when emergency personnel arrived, Long View Fire Chief James Brinkley said.
Other closures
School buildings in Catawba County were closed to students on Thursday. Catawba County and Hickory Public schools operated remotely, and Newton-Conover City Schools used Thursday as an optional workday for staff.
District courts in Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba counties closed as well due to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions in the Catawba Valley.
Rotary-Geitner, Glenn C. Hilton and Henry River parks closed Thursday due to flooding, according to a Hickory City press release. Rotary-Geitner and Glenn C. Hilton parks reopened Thursday afternoon with the lower parking lot of Glenn C. Hilton remaining closed.
Riverbend and Bakers Mountain parks were both closed for a few hours on Thursday, according to a Facebook post made by Catawba County. Bakers Mountain reopened at noon, and St. Stephens Park remained open all day.
Catawba County also declared a state of emergency early Thursday morning, according to a press release. The declaration enables Catawba County Emergency Services to implement coordinated response and recovery efforts in all affected, unincorporated areas of the county.
Forecast
Friday will be sunny across the Catawba Valley with temperatures in the low 70s, according to the National Weather Service. The weekend forecast includes partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s during the day and in the 40s at night.
Powell said next week will include seasonal temperatures with few chances of rain, giving the area an opportunity to dry out from Thursday’s showers.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
