NEWTON — Three activities special to the Reunion Day agenda of the 134th annual Soldiers Reunion week-long festival honoring all Catawba County military veterans are planned by Newton American Legion Post 16, one of the Reunion sponsors for nearly a century. These events and much more will occur Thursday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Newton.

Two of the Reunion Day projects of the veterans’ organization are part of “the reason for Reunion, for why this tribute to our warriors has lasted so long,” said Ron Harris, Legion district commander.

He cited the 10 a.m. outdoor memorial service on the west (Main Avenue) side of the former county courthouse, when recognition is given to veterans and members of patriotic organizations who have died since Soldiers Reunion of 2021.

“The heart of Reunion is our free fish fry lunch when all local veterans are encouraged to attend, at the Legion Post headquarters on Southwest Boulevard (U.S. 321 Business) in Newton. We have 200 to 300 vets attend each year, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

“It’s when the band of brothers of all ages and from all wars, our living heroes, sit down together, eat and share memories,” Harris said.

At 4 p m. the Legionnaires will host a reception at Narrow Coffee and Nosh on College Avenue on the square in downtown Newton when the seven Miss Reunion beauty queens and their courts will be available to greet dignitaries, guests for the 5 p.m. Reunion program on The Square, and the general public. Refreshments will be served at the reception.

At 6:30 p.m. when the Reunion parade begins, the Legion post will have a vehicle in the lineup of entries.

The public is urged to attend the morning memorial service, when veterans’ groups will place wreaths honoring their recently deceased members, on the war memorial and other monuments.

Participating veterans’ groups include Newton Legion Post 16, Hickory Legion Post 48 and auxiliary, Hickory Legion Post 544 and auxiliary, Maiden Legion Post 240 and auxiliary, Newton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5303 and auxiliary, Hickory VFW Post 544 and auxiliary, Hickory Disabled American Veterans Post 34, Newton Post 16 Sons of the American Legion, Ransom-Sherrill Chapter United Daughters of the Confederacy, Lavinia S. Wilfong Chapter Order of the Confederate Rose and Order of the Black Rose, Capt. C.F. Connor Camp Sons of Confederate Veterans, Hickory Tavern Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, John Hoyle Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, Catawba County Chapter Sons of the American Revolution.

The keynote speaker will be Gaither M. Keener Jr. a 1968 graduate of Newton-Conover High School and 1972 graduate of Western Carolina University who received his Juris Doctorate Degree from Wake Forest University Law School in 1977.

Keener joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1968 and served his country until he received his honorable discharge in September of 1971.

He currently serves the American Legion as a member of the National Commanders Advisory Committee and is a member and the chair of the American Legion National Finance Commission. In the American Legion North Carolina Department, he serves currently as judge advocate

Keener is married to the former Beverly Bogle of Salisbury, and has two adult children.

GMC Jazz, a well-known local trio, will perform free in downtown Newton from noon to 3 p.m. on the west side of the court square. The trio is made up of Guy Rudisill of Lincolnton, Jay Seagraves of Rutherfordton, and Mike Sherrill from Newton. This event is sponsored by Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet.

At 5 p.m. there will be a program and keynote address on the east side of the 1924 Courthouse. The speaker will be senior resident superior court judge and Army Reserve Col. Joseph Crosswhite.

Crosswhite was the staff judge advocate for the 81st RSC at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. In 2014, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal after he returned from a six-month deployment with United States Forces-Afghanistan, where he served as the senior legal adviser for Afghan judges and prosecutors in the Helmand province. The award is in recognition of his exceptional meritorious service in that role.

Crosswhite served in the U.S. Army with the JAG Corps and reached the rank of colonel. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and his J.D. from the University of South Carolina Law School.

Directly after the program, American Legion Post 544 will lead a “silent march” and all able and willing veterans are invited to participate. It will start at the intersection of Third Street and North College Avenue and proceed south to the Catawba County monument erected to recognize fallen veterans from all wars.

At 6:30 p.m. the 134th Soldiers Reunion parade sponsored by Bennet Funeral Services will start at the intersection of South College and “D” Street. The parade will continue north through the city on College Avenue to Fifth Street and loop back down on North Main Avenue to “C” street.

“We are anticipating a larger parade than we have had in the last five years as we have a good number of entries and more signing up at the last minute,” said Alex Yoder, co-chair of Soldiers Reunion.

Numerous veteran, civic, and business partners have arranged to participate in the festive parade. Leading off the parade will be the Newton-Conover ROTC color guard and NCHS marching Red Devil Band.

“With the later start time, we know that more families will attend and watch this historic parade,” Yoder said.