Thunderstorms expected all week; cool temps coming for weekend in Catawba Valley

Thunderstorms and mid-80s temperatures will likely stick around this week, but a drop in temperature will bring a taste of fall for the weekend.

The Catawba Valley area can expect scattered thunderstorms for a few days with a front stalled over North Carolina, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said.

“Not everybody will see a storm every day,” Powell said. “One place may get one one day, then another place 20 miles down the road gets (a storm) the next day.”

The front is expected to move south toward the end of the week, which will bring in drier weather and colder temperatures, Powell said. Over the weekend, there may be fewer thunderstorms. Days are still likely to be cloudy, Powell said. On Saturday and Sunday, the temperature is expected to drop to low- to mid-70s, he said. Some areas may not get out of the 60s on Saturday.

The low temperatures won’t stick around, Powell said. He expects to see highs in the mid-80s through September before fall weather moves in.

“For those people looking for fall, it may take another month or so to move into that fall pattern,” he said.