Thrivent Financial donates COVID supplies to St. Stephens Elementary

Free meals and COVID-19 supplies were provided to St. Stephens Elementary School teachers on Wednesday.

The donations and meals were part of Thrivent Financial’s efforts to give back to the community it serves, Thrivent’s Colby Bolick said. Thrivent Financial is a faith-based financial planning organization with offices in Hickory, Claremont and Charlotte.

“We are very appreciative of what (teachers) do and what they provide to the community,” Bolick said. “We know that the pandemic has been very hard on them.”

The teachers at St. Stephens Elementary stopped by the school’s library to pick up their meals and canvas bags filled with Clorox wipes, gloves, masks and more.

