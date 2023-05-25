Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Carnival returns to Hickory

A carnival featuring thrill rides will open Friday at Valley Hills Mall. The carnival will continue through June 11.

This family-friendly event will feature more than 20 thrill rides, children’s rides, fair food and games of skill. Midway favorites include the “Monkey Maze,” “Dream Wheel,” “Rock Star” and a carousel.

The fair opens at 5 p.m. weekdays and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Closing times vary based on weather conditions and capacity. Parking is free and gate admission is free.

Valley Hills Mall is at 1960 U.S. 70, SE, in Hickory.

Downtown Hickory concert planned

Hickory’s 2023 Sails Original Music Series continues this week with multi-instrumentalist and bluesman Eddie 9V. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Union Square in downtown Hickory.

Eddie 9V has made a name for himself in the Southern blues scene. He entertains audiences with his Freddie King-style approach to guitar and his original soul songs.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

Concert to be held in Valdese

The 2023 Valdese Family Friday Nights concert series kicks off this weekend with the ACE Party Band.

The season kick-off celebration will take place May 26 with a performance by ACE Party Band. ACE Party Band performs for all generations and includes music from all genres spanning over the past 50 years, from Beach and Motown to Top 40s, Pop, Rock, Hip Hop, R&B, Country and Jazz Standards.

The event will feature fun for the whole family with free bouncy houses, games and specialty food items. The Pilot Club of Valdese will be selling concessions and offering a 50/50 raffle which will raise funds for their special annual projects.

The concert will be held in Temple Field along Main Street West.

Swingin’ Under the Stars is Sunday

Hickory Music Factory’s 15th annual “Swingin’ Under the Stars” will be held in downtown Hickory on Sunday from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The free outdoor event features the Hickory Jazz Orchestra performing big band arrangements from the great American songbook.