HICKORY — Safe Harbor of NC ReSource Warehouse Thrift Store has announced that it will continue to participate in the Corners of Your Field ministry. It is a partnership opportunity between local churches and Safe Harbor of NC ReSource Warehouse Thrift Store.

Corners of Your Field partner churches encourage their attendees to be intentional about selecting their gently used items for donation to the ReSource Warehouse Thrift Store located in Hickory.

“When you reap the harvest of your land, you shall not reap to the very corners of your field … you shall leave them for the needy and for the stranger.” Leviticus 23:22

All local churches are encouraged to register and participate in Corners of Your Field. Ministry. When you are a registered church partner you will begin to quickly see how the ministry works in your church for anyone in need. Churches will receive a percentage of the estimated value of donations in ReSource Warehouse Thrift Store gift cards every quarter. Partner churches may distribute the gift cards to people with a need that are within their church or in the community.

That person can shop discreetly for anything in the store — clothes, furniture, household items, etc. That’s not all. Every donation that comes into Safe Harbor of NC ReSource Warehouse provides revenue for Safe Harbor of NC’s life-changing programs and services for homeless, hungry, and hurting women and children. Your church family can know you’re making a vital difference in so many lives.

All local churches are eligible to become partners. There is no cost or fee.

Safe Harbor’s ReSource Warehouse Thrift Store is at 331 U.S. 70 SW, Suite 109, Hickory. Reach it at 828-256-2695.

For more information and to sign up your church visit www.resourcewarehouse.org

Store hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donation drop-off hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.