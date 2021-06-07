Three-vehicle wreck on Startown Road injures five

A three-vehicle wreck on Startown Road injured five people Sunday afternoon.

A 1998 Toyota, driven by Johnny Grant, 29, of Maiden, was traveling south on Startown Road near Rocky Ford, when he crossed the centerline and collided with two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction head on, Trooper Jeff Swagger with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

Grant was injured and airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Swagger said his injuries were serious, but not life threatening.

Four other people traveling in the other two vehicles, a 2003 Pontiac and a 2018 Ford, were also injured and taken to local hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious. Swagger said no injuries were life threatening.

Following this first crash, a second crash happened between two other vehicles as the drivers attempted to avoid the first crash. Swagger said the collision was minor and no one was injured.

The highway patrol is investigating the accidents and charges are pending, Swagger said.

