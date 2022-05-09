Three new Starbucks locations planned in Hickory

Three new Starbucks coffee locations are planned in Hickory, according to building permits.

Permits have been issued for three Starbucks shell buildings — one on U.S. Highway 321 NW, one on U.S. Highway 70 SE and one on Springs Road, according to Catawba County permit reports.

Starbucks did not respond to requests for more information.

The Starbucks on U.S. Highway 70 is being built next to Olive Garden in the parking lot of the shopping center that is home to Michaels, an arts and crafts store, and Ross Dress for Less, a discount clothing store. Construction is underway. According to the building permit that was issued in March, the cost of construction is estimated to be about $233,500. That includes the exterior walls, roof and structure, lighting and utilities. The work does not include the interior finishing.

The U.S. Highway 321 location will be where Ham’s Restaurant once was located, at the highway’s intersection with Second Avenue NW. A building permit has not been issued for the shell building. A zoning permit said the building will be about 2,250 square feet with a patio for a future Starbucks.

The Springs Road NE shell building is under construction next to the Walmart Neighborhood Market and Sheetz at the intersection of Springs Road NE and McDonald Parkway NE. The shell building is estimated to cost about $239,000, according to the building permit issued in March.

The new Starbucks locations would bring Hickory to a total of five standalone Starbucks cafes. Hickory also has two locations within other stores — one in Target and one in Barnes and Noble.

