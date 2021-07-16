 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three-month traffic disruption expected at major Hickory intersection
0 Comments
alert top story
FAIRGROVE CHURCH ROAD

Three-month traffic disruption expected at major Hickory intersection

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Road work will close at least part of the intersection of U.S. 70 and Fairgrove Church Road for three months, according to an N.C. Department of Transportation release.

“Crews will close the right turn lane from U.S. 70 West to head north on Fairgrove Church Road to change the alignment of the lane,” according to the release, which was posted on the department’s website Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The work will include improvements to traffic signals, grading, paving and drainage at the intersection. Traffic will be routed through Old St. Paul Church Road.

Work is expected to start Monday and be complete by mid-October, according to the release.

The major intersection is less than a mile from both the Hickory Motor Speedway and Interstate 40. Businesses at or near the intersection include a Sheetz gas station, Wendy’s restaurant and Doug White’s Auto Wholesale.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Free the vaccine': Activists protest outside White House as Biden hosts Merkel

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert