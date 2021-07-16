Three-month traffic disruption expected at major Hickory intersection

Road work will close at least part of the intersection of U.S. 70 and Fairgrove Church Road for three months, according to an N.C. Department of Transportation release.

“Crews will close the right turn lane from U.S. 70 West to head north on Fairgrove Church Road to change the alignment of the lane,” according to the release, which was posted on the department’s website Thursday.

The work will include improvements to traffic signals, grading, paving and drainage at the intersection. Traffic will be routed through Old St. Paul Church Road.

Work is expected to start Monday and be complete by mid-October, according to the release.

The major intersection is less than a mile from both the Hickory Motor Speedway and Interstate 40. Businesses at or near the intersection include a Sheetz gas station, Wendy’s restaurant and Doug White’s Auto Wholesale.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

