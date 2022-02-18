Three cats killed and two dogs injured in house fire Thursday afternoon

Three cats died in a house fire in Hickory on Thursday afternoon while their owner was away. Two dogs were also injured.

Terri Byers, fire education coordinator for the Hickory Fire Department, said an electrical fire started in the living room of the home on 11th St. Place, SW.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were told the occupant had come home and found smoke damage in the duplex, according to a news release from the fire department.

The fire was out at 2:19 p.m. “It’s a tight space with not much oxygen, so it just snuffed itself out,” Byers said.

Firefighters found several animals in need of assistance. They located two dogs and started working to revive them by administering oxygen. Three young cats were found deceased, according to the news release.

No people were injured, and damages consisted of heavy smoke damage throughout the duplex. The two dogs were treated by a local animal hospital for their injuries on Thursday.

The Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

Hickory Fire Department responded with two engines, one ladder, one rescue truck and one command unit.

