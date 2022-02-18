 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three cats killed and two dogs injured in house fire Thursday afternoon
0 Comments
alert top story

Three cats killed and two dogs injured in house fire Thursday afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Three cats died in a house fire in Hickory on Thursday afternoon while their owner was away. Two dogs were also injured.

Terri Byers, fire education coordinator for the Hickory Fire Department, said an electrical fire started in the living room of the home on 11th St. Place, SW.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were told the occupant had come home and found smoke damage in the duplex, according to a news release from the fire department.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The fire was out at 2:19 p.m. “It’s a tight space with not much oxygen, so it just snuffed itself out,” Byers said.

Firefighters found several animals in need of assistance. They located two dogs and started working to revive them by administering oxygen. Three young cats were found deceased, according to the news release.

No people were injured, and damages consisted of heavy smoke damage throughout the duplex. The two dogs were treated by a local animal hospital for their injuries on Thursday.

The Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

Hickory Fire Department responded with two engines, one ladder, one rescue truck and one command unit.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Daunte Wright's family dismayed at lenient sentence

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert