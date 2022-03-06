Three-book series by Morganton author launched

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College's Redhawk Publications announced the launch of a three-book series — "Beach Day," "Park Day" and "Play Day" by Nina Meier of Morganton.

“Since there are many family members who love giving gifts to children, finding something unusual to give my two granddaughters was quite a challenge," said Meier. "Instead of simply buying them books, I decided to create memories for them through stories I wrote myself. Hopefully, other young children can now enjoy having these stories read to them, or perhaps early readers would find them fun to read themselves.”

Meier, a medical transcriptionist, has been writing from a young age.

Redhawk Publications Senior Editor Robert Canipe said the three books are full of vivid imagery and will expand each reader's imagination. Meier’s books are great for young children who are just beginning to read, Canipe added.

To purchase the books, visit Adventure Bound Books in downtown Morganton, or buy online at: https://tinyurl.com/NinaMeierBooks

Redhawk Publications is an artistic initiative of CVCC. For more information, contact Patty Thompson at pthompson994@cvcc.edu.