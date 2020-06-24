Threat made on social media against local Confederate monument

Editor's Note This story was corrected and updated on Thursday, June 25 at 10:17 a.m.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office nor Catawba County government has received any direct threats or verified information concerning threats to a Confederate monument in Newton, said Capt. Aaron Turk with the sheriff’s office.

A threat to destroy the monument has been made on at least one social media platform.

“We will protect property here in Catawba County whether that be public or private,” Turk said.

Newton Mayor Eddie Haupt said the Newton Police Department is also watching over the monument.

Smitty Smith, a member of the Old North State Flaggers in Catawba County, said he and other members stood out by the monument during a recent Black Lives Matter protest, but said protesters ignored it.

According to the group’s Facebook page, Old North State Flaggers is dedicated to replacing old Confederate flags and erecting new flagpoles on highways.

Smith said Confederate monuments and flags are “for remembering, not celebration.”