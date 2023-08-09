Tribute to Johnny Cash

The Johnny Cash tribute band Ole ’97 will close the city of Claremont’s summer concert series on Friday.

The band will perform in the downtown pavilion located by the Claremont City Hall on East Main Street.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase starting at 6:30 p.m. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m.

The Gas-Up, Anywere’z Fine and Sugar Coated food trucks will be serving food. The Olde Hickory Brewery, Southern Charm Winery and Chugar Frappe will be serving beverages.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Mini-golf tournament

The Council on Adolescents of Catawba County and 3 Little Chicks Coffee and Bakery will be hosting a mini-golf tournament on Friday.

The tournament will be held at 3 Little Chicks. The tournament will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There will be first-, second- and third-place prizes for adults and children.

Cost to play will be $20 per person. Each ticket includes a sub sandwich, drink and a choice of chips or a cookie. Tickets for children will come with a cupcake as well.

3 Little Chicks is located at 3050 S. N.C. Highway 127 in Mountain View.

Movie in downtown Hickory

The city of Hickory will be screening the movie “The Karate Kid” in Union Square on Saturday.

The screening will start at 8:30 p.m. The movie is rated PG. The event is free.

Concessions and games will be available before each movie begins. Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The address is 246 Union Square NW in Hickory.