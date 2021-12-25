'This is part of my life:' Newton woman takes joy in decking out her apartment for Christmas

“Have I got enough decorations (or) do I need more?” Doris Huffman asks as she looks around her Newton apartment.
Whether Huffman, 86, needs more decorations or not is debatable, but one thing is indisputable: She already has a lot of them.
Wreaths and Christmas cards line the walls and doors. Christmas-themed figures, many of them Santa Clauses or other characters with Santa hats, are clustered together around the dwelling.
By her own estimate, Huffman has more than 70 Santa-type figures around the apartment.
Some of these figures, including one of the abominable snowman from the “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” television special, sing and dance with the push of a button.
Huffman, who sold items at craft shows years ago, also makes a number of the items she uses for decoration. Part of the joy of the season for her is enhancing the crafts she’s made over the years.
A prime example is the “leftover wreath” which hangs on a door in her kitchen. Huffman first made the wreath years ago with items she found cleaning out her kitchen drawers — objects like scissors and bottle openers — and has added to the wreath over time.
She starts decorating around mid-November.
Huffman makes a point of ensuring that no one who visits her during the Christmas season leaves without a memento.
“Nobody comes to the house without leaving with something,” Huffman’s friend Cecelia Mull said.
Huffman sees the act of giving as a continuation of the traditions of her childhood. She grew up in a family of French-Canadian heritage in a New York town along the Canadian border. Huffman fondly recalled the way people would go from house to house and receive gifts, frequently food.
“This is part of my life, Hon,” Huffman said. “This is our French family. We always gave part of our love. It was always something that we had.”
Huffman said her parents instilled a sense of the importance of Christmas in her early on.
“To them, Christmas was very, very special because that’s the only time that the families got together and when the families got together then they stayed together,” Huffman said.
Mull said the process of decorating and making crafts at Christmas is a form of therapy for Huffman, who is divorced and is estranged from her children.
Huffman herself agrees with that assessment.
“I’m thankful I’m still able to do this, still able to move around and do this work,” Huffman added.