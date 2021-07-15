Third fallen soldier honored through ministry and oil company collaboration

The Fallen Heroes ministry and Bumgarner Oil Company have again collaborated to honor a deceased soldier by displaying his picture on a company tanker.

This time U.S. Marine Jason Ramseyer was pictured along with the verse John 15:13 which reads: “Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.”

The tanker decal was revealed to Ramseyer’s family at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church in Hickory on Thursday.

His mother Cindy Hicks said she feels it is her responsibility to ensure her son is never forgotten, as well as those he served with. “They weren’t drafted,” she said. “They chose to enlist. I think that says a lot about their character.”

Ramseyer served his country for 10 years before he was killed while in Iraq on April 20, 2006, Cindy Hicks said. He was a student at West Caldwell and joined the Marine Corps immediately after graduating.

Fallen Heroes is a ministry through Sandy Ridge Baptist Church.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.