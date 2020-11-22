'Think of your family:' health experts weigh in on Thanksgiving

If at all possible, the gathering should be held outside, and those living in different households should sit at different tables. People who live together do not need to separate and can sit at one table.

When not eating or drinking, it is still important to wear masks and stay at least six feet apart, the guidance says.

It may help to keep people out of the area where the food is being prepared to limit germs spread on the food itself. When it’s being served, families should consider having one person serve everyone’s food, so only one person handles the serving utensils. Single-use condiments and containers can also limit multiple people touching one item.

Leeanne Whisnant, Alexander County’s consolidated human services director, oversees the health department. She said she expects people to still host Thanksgiving gatherings. She just hopes people are safe.

“We can do things but if we can wear our masks, keep our distance, do good etiquette, it’s better,” Whisnant said.

She also urged people to consider keeping their elderly and immuno-compromised family members at home. They could be included virtually through video or brought a meal by one close family member.