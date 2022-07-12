'They’re not getting what they should'; Low home health aide pay leaves people without care

Job Gilliam is bound to a wheelchair by multiple sclerosis. He carries on conversation with ease, joking and laughing as though nothing is wrong. The tingle in his hands and the shooting pains that arise from his feet do not interrupt his banter.

He spends much of his time in a bed in the living room of his home in the St. Stephens area. An aide sits in a chair by his side. Carson Brooks, Gilliam’s most regular aide since the end of 2021, makes sure he takes his medicine, cooks meals and shares the conversation. Over their many hours together, the pair has bonded.

“I get attached,” Brooks said. “If I’m around for a long time, we get close.”

Home-health aides like Brooks ensure Gilliam can still live at home with his 15-year-old son instead of in a nursing home. Gilliam gets 50 hours of home care each week paid for through Medicaid’s Community Alternatives Program for Disabled Adults.

Gilliam got into the program in 2018 when his MS became unmanageable. BAYADA Home Health Care provides his home-health aides.

In recent years, a shortage of home-care aides has left Gilliam and many others with less care. Some of the 50 hours often go unfilled, Gilliam said.

“There’s a decrease in aides being out here because they’re paid less or they’re not getting what they should,” Gilliam said.

Brooks and other aides through BAYADA make $10 an hour. Medicaid pays providers a reimbursement for every hour of service, BAYADA Area Director of Government Affairs Lee Dobson said. The state pays agencies $19.56 an hour plus a temporary COVID-19 increase that brings the total to $23.84 an hour for the care. The reimbursement pays for the aide’s salary, screening processes, caretaking material and nursing supervisors, Dobson said.

A state budget recently approved by Gov. Roy Cooper continued the rate of $23.84 an hour, but only until COVID-19 relief money runs out, Dobson said. That uncertainty of funding makes it difficult for providers to give permanent raises to home-health aides, Dobson said.

Instead, BAYADA provides aides with weekly bonuses to try to retain employees.

“The weekly bonuses I think help appease current employees, because they’ve been working with us for a long time and they like the work they’re doing,” Dobson said. “But at some point they’ve got to feed their families. Inflation is higher than ever and any increase has been completely wiped out.”

BAYADA’s turnover in home-health aides is at 60%, compared to the typical 40% for home-health workers, Dobson said.

The low hourly wage also makes hiring difficult, Dobson said. The company is hiring 30% less than before the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

Home care providers like BAYADA are asking state legislators to permanently raise the Medicaid reimbursement to $25.84 an hour, Dobson said. The increase would be enough for agencies to pay aides $15 an hour.

With higher pay, recruitment and retention will be easier and clients will get more of their home care hours filled, Dobson said.

“If home care is not available, these individuals run the risk of hospitalization and institutionalization,” Dobson said. “As a society we should try to keep individuals in the least expensive setting as long as possible.”

Gilliam is an advocate for Brooks and other home aides to make more money.

“They need to give them more money, is my perspective,” he said. “It’s hard to find good ones.”

Brooks said she sees friends in the health care industry leaving for service jobs with higher pay.

Without higher wages, Gilliam is left without an aide some days. About a quarter of all of BAYADA’s home care client hours aren’t filled, Dobson said. On the days Gilliam is without care, his 15-year-old son has to try to help out.

“It puts more on him,” Gilliam said.

The state budget was signed into law by Cooper on Monday. The temporary funding is a step in the right direction, but Dobson said he hopes to see more in the next budget.