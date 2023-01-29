These plants feed themselves: Carnivorous flora traps, eats live prey in Catawba County greenhouse

Carnivorous plants. What delightful curiosities! They trap live creatures, liquefy them, and then ingest them.

Is the 1986 movie “Little Shop of Horrors” coming to mind? Catawba County has its own little shop of horrors in a private greenhouse owned by Steve Baker, nurse by day in the surgery center of Graystone Eye – Hickory and guardian of carnivorous plants by night.

Don’t worry. Steve doesn’t pocket discarded eye tissue (ew!) and feed it to his scores of quirky carnivores. The plants wouldn’t ingest old eyeball parts anyway. They like live prey, particularly unsuspecting insects that settle on the plants for quick licks of tempting gooey stuff, only to slide off their precarious perches and fall into little vats of deadly plant-produced chemicals, where they dissolve into brews only carnivorous plants can appreciate.

It was sunny, humid, and very warm in Steve’s greenhouse the morning I visited. I was taken aback by the variety of carnivorous plants on the tables in the hothouse, having arrived at Steve’s knowing little about creature-eating flora and thinking I was going to see a bunch of Venus flytraps.

On the contrary, Steve’s flytraps were outside, alive but hunkered down for the winter. Steve said they’re OK with our climate, adding that they live mostly in eastern North Carolina in a boggy area known as the Green Swamp, which is in the vicinity of Wilmington.

Steve said most of his conservatory-grown plants, all of which were sitting in sphagnum moss, are various Nepenthes, the genus for all sorts of tropical pitcher plants from the Philippines and Malaysia and thereabouts. Interestingly, Steve explained, there are female Nepenthes and male Nepenthes. “To get a true breed,” said Steve, “you need a male flower and a female flower of the same species. In most flowers, it’s usually self-contained in one.”

The Nepenthes create a vine and a leaf and on the end of the leaf, a pitcher. A unique one was his Nepenthes bicalcarata or fanged pitcher plant. It had two fang-like protuberances under its lid, making it look somewhat vampire-ish or like a freakish stapler. Many carnivorous plants have lids. Steve said they protect the pitchers from flooding. If you’re a carnivorous plant, you don’t want a bunch of water diluting that deadly potion you’re storing in your pitcher.

I read that some carnivorous plants’ lids can close, trapping their prey. The fanged plant doesn’t use its daggers to suck a prey’s fluids, but the projections do create nectar attractive to prey that try to have at it but instead, tumble into the pitcher and, as I’ve mentioned, dissolve.

What a terrible way to go! Steve said he had a little ant invasion in his greenhouse awhile back. They didn’t last long.

Of course, some water does get into the pitchers, and for this reason, the plants are sometimes nicknamed monkey cups because monkeys have been spied drinking from them.

For the purpose of increasing the creepiness of this story, let me share something else Steve told me. Rodents are sometimes carnivorous plants’ prey. Steve said some pitchers can grow to a foot long and have a diameter of 10 inches or so. A furry varmint comes along, likes the taste or maybe the smell of the nectar oozing at the lip of the pitcher, tries to lap at it and, splash. No buoy for him.

Compounding the ew factor is a certain shrew that likes and licks the nectar without falling into the vat of death. Instead, he quickly suffers an attack of diarrhea, which he deposits into the pitcher, fertilizing the plant. That’s what’s known as a symbiotic relationship. Yummy sap in exchange for pitcher poop. Lovely.

Steve’s just full of these stories.

The main thing is that carnivorous plants don’t need nutrients from the ground. They get all they require from their prey or their prey’s feces.

Moving on. Steve also has plants from the genus Heliamphora. They look somewhat like orchids. They have pitchers but they’re shaped differently from the Nepenthes, looking to me like leaves that have curved around and then sealed themselves. They’re tubular, while the Nepenthes looked more like long bags.

Getting a little hot under the collar, Steve and I exited the greenhouse to see a number of perennial carnivorous plants toughing out the cold days of winter. His Venus flytraps were in a big container in which he’d created a mini bog with peat moss and sand.

I looked closely at some of the flytraps with their leaves that look like clam shells. Little hairs grow inside the structures. “The insect has to actually walk and hit two triggers or hairs to make (the clam shell) close,” said Steve, explaining that wind or something falling on the leaves wouldn’t activate closure.

Further, you can’t stick a piece of meat in a flytrap and expect it to close and commence digestion. A bit of hamburger, for instance, is too greasy for a flytrap. They’re watching their figures, I suppose.

At this point, Steve shared that people aren’t supposed to collect carnivorous plants, such as Venus flytraps. They’re protected, and there are fines for poachers. Interested parties can buy Venus flytraps that are grown from seeds or tissue cultures.

At the National Wildlife Federation’s website, I read this about Venus flytraps: “The ‘trap’ is made of two hinged lobes at the end of each leaf. On the inner surfaces of the lobes are hair-like projections called trichomes that cause the lobes to snap shut when prey comes in contact with them ... The hinged traps are edged with small bristles that interlock when the trap shuts to ensure the prey can’t squirm out. There are other carnivorous plants in the wild, but the Venus flytrap is one of the very few that exhibits motion to actively trap its prey ... It can take a Venus flytrap three to five days to digest an organism, and it may go months between meals.”

On Steve’s outdoor deck, he had plants of the genus Sarracenia, also known as trumpet pitchers. They are cold-hardy like the Venus flytrap, but have taller, slender pitchers that catch prey. You might have seen Sarracenia used in flower arrangements.

Another carnivore wintering on Steve’s deck was what he called Butterworts. “They’re more like a carnivorous flypaper,” said Steve. “The insect gets stuck, dies, and is absorbed by the plant.”

Sitting near the Butterworts were plants from the genus Drosera. Nicknamed Sundews, “they have little branches that appear to have dewdrops on them,” Steve described.

I asked Steve how he came to be a carnivorous plant grower. Many years ago, he became interested in Venus flytraps and cared for some at his home. Eventually he constructed a greenhouse and in 1993 became acquainted with and joined the International Carnivorous Plant Society. For many years, Steve did the desktop publishing of the society’s Carnivorous Plant Newsletter.

The hobby lost its appeal for a while, and then some years ago, Steve watched the video recording of a man giving a talk about carnivorous plants at the Newton Main Library. Folks who attended the talk or watched the video were eligible to receive a Venus flytrap. The talk and the plant sparked Steve’s original curiosity about carnivorous plants. Furthermore, he’d found a woman in the Elkin area who sells carnivorous plants.

Today, he has around 150 plants. He’s seen insects and lizards get caught. “Some can escape; some don’t,” he said.

As for Steve’s wife Cathy, his two sons, and his grandchildren, they don’t get it. Carnivorous plants are rather unusual looking and maybe a little scary. But I get Steve’s interest. His plants are super cool. Weird, but cool. Plants that feed themselves.

Concluding, Steve said, “Carnivorous plants can be found all over the world, including desert-dwelling ones. [They] are God’s way of taking care of something living in an area void of nutrients.”

Like I said, super cool.

Steve doesn’t sell his plants. If you’d like to learn how to acquire carnivorous plants or just get more information about them, visit the International Carnivorous Plant Society at carnivorousplants.org.